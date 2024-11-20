Jadesola Osiberu Releases the Official Trailer of “Christmas in Lagos” Coming to Prime Video on December 20

Nigerian filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu has released the official trailer of her upcoming film “Christmas in Lagos”, set for release on December 20, 2024, on Prime Video.

The movie sees Fiyin, a lady healing from heartbreak during the festive season, realise that her long-time best friend, Elo, might be the one she was meant to be with, but things do not always happen the way we want, and she soon discovers that her best friend wants to propose to his girlfriend.

Directed by Jadesola Osiberu, “Christmas in Lagos” will star many fresh faces in the acting world, such as Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, and rapper Ladipoe.

The hype around the upcoming movie is already through the roof, as many Nigerians are already anticipating the release, which will not be out till December 20, 2024.

Other actors in “Christmas in Lagos” are Rayxia Ojo, Waje, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Shalom Obiago, and Teniola Aladese.