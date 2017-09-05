Japan plans evacuation of its citizens in South Korea amidst nuclear threats

Japan is planning a possible mass evacuation of its citizens in South Korea due to brewing tensions which continues to rise amid threats of nuclear war with North Korea, FOX News reports.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe said, “There is a possibility of further provocations. We need to remain extremely vigilant and do everything we can to ensure the safety of our people.”

The Prime Minister’s plan became imperative as North Korea continues to ramp up its threats of nuclear war, coupled with reports that the regime appears to be preparing another ballistic missile launch to show off its capacity to target the U.S.

According to Japanese magazine Nikkei Asian Review, about 60,000 Japanese citizens currently reside in South Korea. Around 38,000 are long-term residents, while roughly 19,000 are tourists or short-term visitors.

A Japanese Government source told Nikkei Review that, “If the U.S. decided on a military strike against the North, the Japanese government would start moving toward an evacuation on its own accord regardless of whether the American plans are public”.

The proposed evacuation plan is comprised of four steps “seeks to limit unessential travel to South Korea, discourage all travel to the South, advise Japanese citizens to evacuate and encourage them to shelter in place”.