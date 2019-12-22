Join Ebuka Obi-Uchendu today for the Rubbin’ Minds Special, ’12 Days of Christmas’

As the longest-running youth-centric talk show on television, Rubbin’ Minds has had an amazing run in 2019. Hosted by seasoned host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the caliber of interviews and all-round awareness of the culture has since become the show’s hallmark. That said, Christmas is here and Rubbin Mind is having a special today to celebrate the season titled 12 Days of Christmas.

12 Days of Christmas will curate 12 memorable events that brought joy to the heart of Nigerians this year. 2019 has been a mixed bag, the good and the bad and everything in between. 12 Days of Christmas will sift through the churn to tell the stories that matter. Tentatively speaking, American rap star Cardi B in Lagos for the Livespot concert was truly an inflection point. and not forgetting the rapturous buzz on Beyonce’s Lion King album featuring Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Tekno and the rest.

Join Obi-Uchendu today for the Rubbin’ Minds special on Channels TV by 3pm (WAT) to reflect on these positive memories from 2019. We don’t want to let everything out of the bag so tune in. Merry Christmas!

