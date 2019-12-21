Access Bank donates 66 laptops to children in underserved communities

As part of its efforts to finance a sustainable future for all its stakeholders, Access Bank Plc., has donated sixty-six laptops to spur the education of underserved children in Nigeria.

The gift presentation which took place on Friday, 20 December, 2019 at the Bank’s headquarters, was made to Slum2school – a development organization that empowers children in slums and remote communities with quality education.

Speaking during the presentation of the laptops, Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director of Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc. said, “Access Bank understands the challenges faced by underserved communities in Nigeria, hence, we always strive to add value to the lives of the people in communities where we have footprint, leaving them better equipped to succeed.

L-R: Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, ACT Foundation; Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc.; Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank Plc., at the presentation of laptops to outstanding children in the Slum2School program.

“Children play a huge role in the future of every economy and we are collectively responsible for them. This is why Access Bank will continue to make substantial impact through welfare initiatives, ensuring that our children have access to education and other basic amenities,” he concluded.

Other notable initiatives by the Bank in the area of education include the annual Access Bank UNICEF charity shield Polo tournament held in partnership with Fifth Chukker – which has so far provided education for over 12,000 children in Northern Nigeria; the renovation of a dilapidated Information Technology Center and donation of 12 desktop computers at Ikosi primary school, Ketu, Lagos, among others.

L-R: Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, ACT Foundation; Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank Plc.; Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc.; and Otto Orondaam, Founder, Slum2School Africa presenting a laptop to one of the beneficiaries.

