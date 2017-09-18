Jonathan fought me and ended up in Otuoke | El-Rufai warns his political opponents

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, has warned his political opponents against fighting him.

Key excerpts:

“I had fought with two presidents. Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otuoke.

“Let us forget our differences and work for the development of the party. If you are not willing to stop the fight, you should know that I am a dogged fighter. I implore you to tell me the wrong I did to you and I will apologize. But if it goes beyond today, I will never tender an apology.”

VIDEO: When Umar Yar'adua fought me, he ended up in the grave.

GEJ, in his own case ended up in Otuoke –@elrufai pic.twitter.com/M2EuJhMOkV — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 17, 2017