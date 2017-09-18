Jonathan fought me and ended up in Otuoke | El-Rufai warns his political opponents

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, has warned his political opponents against fighting him.
Key excerpts:
- “I had fought with two presidents. Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otuoke.
- “Let us forget our differences and work for the development of the party. If you are not willing to stop the fight, you should know that I am a dogged fighter. I implore you to tell me the wrong I did to you and I will apologize. But if it goes beyond today, I will never tender an apology.”
VIDEO: When Umar Yar'adua fought me, he ended up in the grave.
GEJ, in his own case ended up in Otuoke –@elrufai pic.twitter.com/M2EuJhMOkV
— Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) September 17, 2017
7 Comments
But something is telling me El Rufai will become Nigeria President sometime in the future. underline the word “Future”
At least he is far better than u
You are a mad man for saying that
El rufai will never be Nigeria president he will end up in d grave.
Don’t forget he’s from the North West #TheyRuleNigeria
So how about the current President?