Jonathan fought me and ended up in Otuoke | El-Rufai warns his political opponents

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, has warned his political opponents against fighting him.

Key excerpts:

  • “I had fought with two presidents. Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otuoke.
  • “Let us forget our differences and work for the development of the party. If you are not willing to stop the fight, you should know that I am a dogged fighter. I implore you to tell me the wrong I did to you and I will apologize. But if it goes beyond today, I will never tender an apology.”

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kaduna APC endorses Buhari and El-Rufai for 2019

N’Delta coalition says FG is behind robbery at Jonathan’s Abuja house, ask for justice

Buhari has done what Jonathan could not do for N’Delta – Former Senator