Joseph Yobo appointed as Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach, Dangote remains Africa’s richest person for the ninth time | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Suspected Boko Haram attack Maiduguri hours after Buhari visit 

Suspected Boko Haram members have struck Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state just few hours after President Buhari paid a condolence visit to the governor of the state.

According to reports, the sect members came around 7:05pm after the Muslim prayer time to Jiddari Polo general area of Maiduguri Metropolis, shooting sporadically as residents scampered for safety.

Ogun state government approves Operation Amotekun Bill 

The Ogun state government has approved the creation of the Southwest security outfit code-named “Operation Amotekun”.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan secretariat, Abeokuta on Tuesday February 11th, after an extensive deliberation that lasted close 10 hours and presided over by the state governor, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Dangote still remains Africa’s richest person for the ninth time

The President/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is still Africa’s richest person for the ninth time in a row, as disclosed in Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for 2020.

The recently released list captured only eight African countries with billionaires; Egypt and South Africa have five billionaires each, followed by Nigeria with four and Morocco with two.

Lassa fever death toll rises to 70 in Nigeria

Lassa fever death toll in the country has risen to 70 as confirmed in a weekly situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Tuesday February 11.

The NCDC disclosed that there were 482 suspected cases of the disease with 104 new confirmed cases in the reported week. Eight deaths were also confirmed.

Joseph Yobo appointed as Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team. The 39-year-old will replace Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew of the senior men’s national team.

