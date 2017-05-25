Just In: Court grants 14 days extension of Ubah’s detention

A Federal High Court in Jabi, Abuja has granted an exparte motion by the DSS to extend the detention of the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, for a further 14 days.

The sitting judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, in his ruling on Thursday, that it would only be a fair judgement to extend his detention, in order to conclude the DSS’ investigation.

It was reported by the Daily Trust that the DSS filed the motion because investigation could not be concluded within the earlier 14 days given to the agency.