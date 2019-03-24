Just In: 342 voters save Governor Aminu Tambuwal from re-election defeat

After days and weeks of suspense, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Sokoto gubernatorial polls, Aminu Tambuwal has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the results announced by the returning officer for the election Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Dutse, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, the incumbent governor polled 512,002 votes ahead of his closest rival, Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who came close with 511,660 votes, to seal a second term win.

Tambuwal who defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018 to pursue his presidential ambition, polled a total of 489,558 votes in the March 9 governorship poll to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate who garnered 486,145 votes but the election was declared inconclusive because the margin of the votes won (3,413), was far lesser than the number of those cancelled in 136 polling units across 22 local government areas with 75,403 registered voters.

In the March 23 Supplementary election however, the PDP and its candidate polled 22,444 votes while the APC got 25,515 votes but the Governor secured re-election based on a simple majority of the total votes cast in the 22 local government areas of the state.