PDP’s Bala Mohammed defeats embattled Governor, Muhammed Abubakar in Bauchi supplementary election

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the March 23 supplementary election held in Bauchi, polling 5,117 votes compared to the 6,376 votes polled by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed.

In spite of the margin of lead (1259 votes) for the PDP, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Kyari Mohammed in making the announcement on Sunday, noted that he is in no position to make a return as the case involving Tafawa Balewa local government area is still in court following a March 19 Federal High Court order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the collation and announcement of the result of the March 9 governorship election.

According to the results announced by INEC for the March 9 governorship elections which was declared inconclusive, PDP’s Mohammed who is the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was leading with a vote margin of 4059 having polled 469,512 votes ahead of the incumbent governor Muhammed Abubakar who garnered 465,453 votes.

Governor Abubakar subsequently got a court injunction restraining INEC from continuing with the collation and announcement of election results in the State after he criticised the commission for its decision to continue with the collation of results in spite of its earlier declaration that the exercise in the state was inconclusive.

The rerun election was held in 36 polling units covering 29 wards in the 15 affected local government areas with 22,759 registered voters.