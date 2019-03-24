BREAKING: Governor Ortom survives fierce re-election battle; wins by margin of 89,308 votes

Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Benue gubernatorial elections as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.
According to the results announced by Prof Sabastine Maimako, Returning Officer for the election, the PDP candidate scored 434,473 votes of the total 846, 222 votes cast at the poll to defeat his closest challengers, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) who polled 345, 155 and 26, 786 votes respectively.
The incumbent Governor, Ortom who was leading in the March 9 governorship poll before it was declared inconclusive as the margin of lead between the top 2 candidates was below that of cancelled votes from more than ten local government areas in the state, has been engaged in a fierce battle to save his seat since he defected from his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) but has now officially won a second term in office with his victory at the supplementary election conducted on Saturday, March 23.
Total votes cast: 846, 222
Total valid votes: 830,954
Rejected votes: 15, 268
Below is the breakdown of votes garnered by other candidates:
ABP – 112
ACD – 156
ADC – 1,693
ADP – 1, 224
ANN – 477
APC – 345, 155
APDA – 730
APGA – 3, 502
CAP – 50
DA -42
GDPN -43
JMPP – 78
LP – 3,742
MPN – 204
NCP – 1,513
NPPP – 123
NRM – 567
PDP – 434, 473
PPC – 956
PPN – 1,056
PPP – 370
PRP – 26, 786
PT – 117
SDP – 5,620
UPP – 197
YPP – 424
ZLP – 128
