Ganduje secures victory in controversial Kano guber poll

Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been declared winner of the 2019 Kano governorship election polling a total of 1,033,695 votes as against 1,024,713 votes secured by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In the results declared on Sunday by INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Professor B. B Shehu, APC’s Ganduje emerged victorious in the highly controversial election with a margin of 8,982 votes as he scored 45,876 votes of the total 57,507 votes cast in Saturday’s Supplementary poll compared to the total 10,239 votes scored by his closest challenger, Abba Yusuf of the PDP.

Ganduje with an initial 987,819 votes therefore bounced back from a trail of 26,655 votes behind the PDP candidate who garnered 1,014,474 votes in the March 9 election declared inconclusive by the electoral body to win Saturday’s rerun and secure a second term mandate.

According to the results of the Supplementary election conducted in 28 local government areas with total registered voters put at 131,073 , the total valid votes stood at 56,407, rejected votes were 1,100 while a total of 2,639 votes across 4 polling units were cancelled in Gama Ward in Nasarawa local government due to incidents of over voting and violence.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq

