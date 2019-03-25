The Big 5: EFCC declares ex-NIA DG, Oke, wife wanted; PDP rejects Kano governorship election results | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

APC rejects Benue, Sokoto governorship results

Following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Mr Tambuwal winner of the election after Saturday’s supplementary with a narrow margin of 342 votes, the Sokoto State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday rejected the declaration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal as winner of the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

The Chief Collation/Returning Officer, Fatima Mukhtar, said Mr Tambuwal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured the highest votes of 512, 002, defeating his close rival Ahmad Aliyu of APC, who polled 511, 660 votes.

PDP rejects Kano governorship election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its candidate, Abba Yusuf, is the rightful winner of the Kano State governorship election, saying any declaration that does not reflect such cannot stand. In statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party referred to governorship supplementary election in Kano as a ‘’national disgrace and a mere figure allocating exercise by compromised INEC officials, who collaborated with power drunk politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to award results to the APC candidate.’’

Useni rejects Lalong’s victory, heads for Tribunal

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau, Jeremiah Useni, has rejected the results of the governorship polls conducted in the state on March 9 and 23, 2019 in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent governor of the state, Simon Lalong, emerged victorious

The PDP candidate’s rejection of the poll results came a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Mr. Lalong winner of the election on Sunday.

EFCC declares ex-NIA DG, Oke, wife wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday declared wanted, the sacked Director General (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade.

The EFCC had earlier filed a four-count criminal charge against the duo before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Tambuwal promises all-inclusive government

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assured of running an all inclusive government that would move the Sokoto state to purposeful heights with opportunities for all.

Tambuwal who was shortly announced winner of governorship elections after defeating his opponent, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto by a slim margin in tough contested polls made the remark when a tumultuous crowd of jubilant supporters and well wishers thronged Government House in celebration of his victory.

Ethiopian Airlines questions Boeing’s ‘aggressive software’

An Ethiopian Airlines executive questioned whether Boeing had told pilots enough about “aggressive” software that pushes a plane’s nose down, a focus of investigation into a deadly crash in Ethiopia recently.

Comments by the CEO and vice president of the airline Yohannes Hailemariam on Sunday will fuel a debate over the safety of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft, two of which have crashed in similar circumstances in the last five months.