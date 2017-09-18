Kanu remains the hero of the oppressed in Nigeria – Southeast group

The Eastern Consultative Forum (ECA) has described the branding of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) as a terrorist group and its proscription by Southeast governors as an attempt by the federal government to “postpone restructuring” of the country.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, the group said the military exercise by the Nigerian army tagged Operation Python Dance II”, was also a ploy to stop the IPOB/government dialogue which began on August 30.

“The pronouncement that the IPOB is a terrorist organisation and its proscription are designed and choreographed to justify the discreetly agreed agenda to crush the agitation by military might in order to sustain the 1999 military constitution and the current unjust status quo, thereby postponing the restructuring of Nigeria for as long as they can,” the statement read.

“The deliberate decision to roll in military equipment into the south-east and provoke crisis is also designed towards scuttling the peace process between the IPOB and the government led by Prof Ben Nwabueze, some people are not comfortable with that, because they believe it could lead to restructuring Nigeria which they resent intensely.

“Python Dance was aimed at scuttling the IPOB/government dialogue which began on 30th of August, 2017.

“The gentle revolution to restructure Nigeria, brilliantly piloted by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become very successful. restructuring Nigeria has become inevitable, thanks to Kanu and IPOB.

“The anger of the opponents of restructuring towards Kanu is understandable. Kanu has driven Nigeria closer to restructuring more than anybody else, therefore, lovers and defenders of the status quo want to eat him raw.

“The IPOB constituted a tsunami that had successfully mobilised the downtrodden masses against the inept political class that had compromised the future of their people through the format through which they climbed into political offices.”

ECA said the clampdown on the leader of IPOB did not come as a surprise, alleging that the government was after Kanu for “opening the eyes of Nigerians to restructuring.”

“Everybody in Nigeria was expecting this because the government has run out of arguments and also because it is the only strategy government knows. Nobody is surprised,” the statement read.

“The well-coordinated attack on Kanu and IPOB, was packaged and choreographed from Abuja, in cahoots with his own people, complete with media support and complemented by politicians who love the status quo. It was actually planned for last year, but was shelved.

“Kanu remains the hero of all the oppressed peoples of Nigeria in the middle belt, southern Kaduna, Niger Delta, Christian minorities of the north-east and north-west and the long oppressed people of eastern Nigeria.”