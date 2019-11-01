Keeping Up with awon #PepperDem: Cindy gets dragged, and Mike goes on tour

I know we all thought we were finally done with the 26 strong cast of the Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’, but yeah, we couldn’t have been more wrong. As the most social and digital media savvy cache of housemates to participate in the reality show, this particular group is going to great lengths to solidify their media careers post BBN. And what kind of blog would we be, if we didn’t catch you up on what has been happening with who since the hallowed Pepper Dem Doors closed.
KIMOPRAH AND JEFF BANKZ COURT INSTABLOG
There are many ways to keep your buzz going, even though I’d personally wouldn’t recommend the Instablog route. For z-list celebrities and upstarts trying to get some buzz to their name, faking drama and bringing it to Instablog’s attention is a quick way to spread across the blogs. That’s exactly what happened when JeffBankz shared an Instastory insinuating that he and Kimoprah had a surprise engagement.
View this post on Instagram
Of course, the internet went crazy, speculating just how long Kimoprah and Jeff had been dating and how they’d been able to keep their relationship secret for so long. Only for KimOprah to come and ‘refute’ the claims with a follow up instastory on her page.
Just a word of caution: Not all press is good press.
Speaking of bad press:
CINDY NO TAG
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities weigh in as tens of small business owners accuse #BBN’s #CindyOkafor of scamming them
Cindy Okafor has been getting some bad press of her own if all the recent comments on her pages are anything to go by. It is common for businesses to try to leverage the fame that Big Brother Housemates get when they leave the house by offering them ‘gifts’ of clothing and accessories with the express request that the brand be tagged in all social media posts where the gift is worn. Standard practice for online businesses looking to leverage mid-level fame. However it seems Cindy has been taking all these gifts, using them for photo ops and not tagging the brands. While she isn’t obligated to, it is in extremely bad taste for her to act this way and the businesses are not having it. Let’s hope this doesn’t become Cindy’s own Ludo moment.
MIKE’S VICTORY LAP
Following his announcement that he has signed to Banky W’s EME, Mike Edwards has been doing a victory lap of sorts. He walked at the Lagos Fashion Week for Ugo Monye, made appearances at the Schick Beach Is Better Party and even did a shoot with Tobi Bakre. And now, in a post that hits all the right emotional notes (patriotism, former poverty, humility) Mike announced that he is finalizing plans to go on a nationwide meet and greet to get to know his fans better.
View this post on Instagram
Since I’ve left Big Brother House I haven’t really explained what’s been going on and when my fans will get to see me next, so here’s a little update on the situation & my life overall. I’ve been out of Big Brother’s house 3 weeks now. I’ve stayed in 2 hotels, 1 apartment, and I’l be moving to another location soon. I’m loving every minute of being back on home soil and spending quality time exploring lagos with my beautiful wife, this city is so electric and fulfilling. I came with a goal to make the most of the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m embracing the uncertainty of it all. I’ve had to figure out how to maneuver in Lagos traffic. I learned that I can’t just walk into a local grocery store or bank because I cause too much attention, plus I hardly ever turn down a selfie with my people ✌🏿 I’ve had some incredible opportunities present themselves already, and it’s exciting thinking about the plans. Taking a leap of faith into the unknown is daunting, but it’s honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’m going to keep doing these flash life updates of how I’m transitioning back to Nigeria. Im also working with my managment @theofficialeme_ and road team on something big for my official meet and greet tour which I’ll be announcing ASAP you know me, I’m all about details so I can deliver the best ☺️ Once again thank you all for being so supportive and understanding with all of this. P.S It’s crazy to think last year I was a homeless Athlete fighting to represent Nigeria, and now I’m a household name. Gods Plan #ManLikeMike Photo: @novographer Suit: @israeldiaofficial Shirt: @khali_kulture Shoes: @davidwej
As a career athlete, a national tour that brands him as a patriotic hero couldn’t hurt his brand. We just hope that Nigerian logistics doesn’t show up when its finally time.
Leave a reply