Keeping Up with awon #PepperDem: Cindy gets dragged, and Mike goes on tour

I know we all thought we were finally done with the 26 strong cast of the Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’, but yeah, we couldn’t have been more wrong. As the most social and digital media savvy cache of housemates to participate in the reality show, this particular group is going to great lengths to solidify their media careers post BBN. And what kind of blog would we be, if we didn’t catch you up on what has been happening with who since the hallowed Pepper Dem Doors closed.

KIMOPRAH AND JEFF BANKZ COURT INSTABLOG

There are many ways to keep your buzz going, even though I’d personally wouldn’t recommend the Instablog route. For z-list celebrities and upstarts trying to get some buzz to their name, faking drama and bringing it to Instablog’s attention is a quick way to spread across the blogs. That’s exactly what happened when JeffBankz shared an Instastory insinuating that he and Kimoprah had a surprise engagement.

View this post on Instagram Ex-#BBN contestant, #Kimoprah, engaged A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

Of course, the internet went crazy, speculating just how long Kimoprah and Jeff had been dating and how they’d been able to keep their relationship secret for so long. Only for KimOprah to come and ‘refute’ the claims with a follow up instastory on her page.

Just a word of caution: Not all press is good press.

Speaking of bad press:

CINDY NO TAG

Cindy Okafor has been getting some bad press of her own if all the recent comments on her pages are anything to go by. It is common for businesses to try to leverage the fame that Big Brother Housemates get when they leave the house by offering them ‘gifts’ of clothing and accessories with the express request that the brand be tagged in all social media posts where the gift is worn. Standard practice for online businesses looking to leverage mid-level fame. However it seems Cindy has been taking all these gifts, using them for photo ops and not tagging the brands. While she isn’t obligated to, it is in extremely bad taste for her to act this way and the businesses are not having it. Let’s hope this doesn’t become Cindy’s own Ludo moment.

MIKE’S VICTORY LAP

Following his announcement that he has signed to Banky W’s EME, Mike Edwards has been doing a victory lap of sorts. He walked at the Lagos Fashion Week for Ugo Monye, made appearances at the Schick Beach Is Better Party and even did a shoot with Tobi Bakre. And now, in a post that hits all the right emotional notes (patriotism, former poverty, humility) Mike announced that he is finalizing plans to go on a nationwide meet and greet to get to know his fans better.

As a career athlete, a national tour that brands him as a patriotic hero couldn’t hurt his brand. We just hope that Nigerian logistics doesn’t show up when its finally time.