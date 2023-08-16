Kenyan Chef ‘Beats’ Hilda Baci’s Cooking Marathon Record, Awaits Official Confirmation

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has gone beyond the previous world record set by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon. Maliha shared her achievement on Instagram, stating, “Yes, we did it! I am now the new world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town. Thank you for the incredible support.”

Maliha began her cooking marathon on August 11 with the aim of surpassing the previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Hilda Baci. And she succeeded, breaking the record by clocking an impressive 95 hours and 15 minutes of continuous cooking.

While Maliha’s accomplishment is being celebrated, it’s important to note that the Guinness World Records is yet to officially confirm her new record.

This wasn’t Maliha’s first attempt to break a world record in cooking. She had previously tried in 2018 and 2019 but wasn’t able to get her attempts certified. In 2022, she applied again and this time got the approval from the Guinness World Records.

Maliha expressed her determination, saying, “In 2019, I broke the GWR for cooking 75 hours, In 2018 I did the same by cooking 72 hours. I sent my application last year to GWR, it takes time for them to accept your application, but they did accept my application via email.”

She also shared her gratitude for the support she’s received, stating, “I know the love, the support I had gotten in 2019 was immense, and now I need your support one more time.”