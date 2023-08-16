Kenyan Chef ‘Beats’ Hilda Baci’s Cooking Marathon Record, Awaits Official Confirmation

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has gone beyond the previous world record set by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon. Maliha shared her achievement on Instagram, stating, “Yes, we did it! I am now the new world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town. Thank you for the incredible support.”

Maliha began her cooking marathon on August 11 with the aim of surpassing the previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Hilda Baci. And she succeeded, breaking the record by clocking an impressive 95 hours and 15 minutes of continuous cooking.

While Maliha’s accomplishment is being celebrated, it’s important to note that the Guinness World Records is yet to officially confirm her new record.

This wasn’t Maliha’s first attempt to break a world record in cooking. She had previously tried in 2018 and 2019 but wasn’t able to get her attempts certified. In 2022, she applied again and this time got the approval from the Guinness World Records.

Maliha expressed her determination, saying, “In 2019, I broke the GWR for cooking 75 hours, In 2018 I did the same by cooking 72 hours. I sent my application last year to GWR, it takes time for them to accept your application, but they did accept my application via email.”

She also shared her gratitude for the support she’s received, stating, “I know the love, the support I had gotten in 2019 was immense, and now I need your support one more time.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 16, 2023

Lasisi Elenu Talks Skit-Making Vs Stand-up Comedy in Recent Interview With Hip TV

In the realm of comedy, there’s an ongoing debate about the rigors of stand-up comedy versus the craft of skit-making. ...

YNaija August 15, 2023

‘I Don’t Want to Lose You’ – Tuface’s Love Note to Annie Garners Attention

OG Nigerian crooner, Tuface, whose real name resonates as both Innocent Idibia and the stage name 2baba, has recently channeled ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

TG Omori Says Kingship and not Democracy is Needed For Africa’s Progress

In a recent talk on the Zero Conditions podcast, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, a Nigerian music ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

‘I Used to Sleep Under Ojuelegba Bridge and Sell BRT Tickets to Get By’ – Oxlade Reveals

Nigerian singer Oxlade, also known as Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, recently opened up about his challenging path to becoming a music ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

Viewers Question #BBNaijaAllStars Jury: Time For Producers to Reassess?

In a twist that has stirred significant debate and concerns among viewers, the Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition introduced ...

YNaija August 12, 2023

Davido Fan Cycling from Benue to Lagos Refuses to go Home Despite Monetary Promise

In a remarkable tale of devotion, a young man embarked on an ambitious bicycle journey from Benue to Lagos with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail