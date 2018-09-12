Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu is suing the Kenyan government and it’s all about the Oscars

Wanuri Kahiu

Remember Wanuri Kahiu? How can you not!? The director whose lesbian film Rafiki was historic for being the first Kenyan movie to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and was banned in her native country Kenyan because it centered on love story between two women. It was pressure from a country’s film regulatory body exercising what they felt was in the interest of the majority. According to BuzzFeed, the Kenyan director has filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Kenyan Classification Board (KFCB) and the country’s attorney general.

READ MORE: Liyana is Thandie Newton’s animated love letter to the children of Swaziland

In order to be eligible for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, a movie must have been shown in the country but Rafiki – which tells the story of two young women from different political backgrounds who fall in love – was denied a general release by KFCB.

The deadline for Oscar nomination submission is September 30, which means Kahiu has two weeks to have results swing in her favour. Wanuri Kahiu’s complaint in the lawsuit argues that in preventing the distribution of Rafiki, the classification board violated several articles of the constitution that protect free speech and freedom of creative expression. While homosexuality is technically not against the law in Kenya, same sex intercourse is considered a felony and is punishable by to 14 years in prison.

READ MORE: Omoni Oboli takes on the plight of the Northern Nigerian girl on ‘Wings of a Dove’

From my research, there’s a currently a case in the nation’s high court challenging the constitutionality of those penal codes, which petitioners say are colonial holdovers that haven’t been amended since 1967.  Since making history, Rafiki has screened in Ghana and South Africa and most recently to a sold-out crowd at the Toronto International Film Festival. Fingers crossed, it will be interesting to see how Kahiu’s case against the Kenyan government pans out.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2018

Omoni Oboli’s new movie ‘Wings of a Dove’ is activism for the Northern girl child

Social commentary in Nollywood movies have a long history. And for filmmaker Omoni Oboli, she returns to this template with ...

Bernard Dayo September 10, 2018

Thandie Newton’s ‘Liyana’ is the animated documentary about orphaned children in Swaziland

A group of young children in Swaziland use the power of storytelling to work through personal traumas. The result: Liyana, ...

Bernard Dayo September 10, 2018

A heist and other shenanigans in the trailer for ‘Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons’

It was only a matter of time before Nollywood made a movie about the fabled Yoruba Demons, and it seems ...

Bernard Dayo September 8, 2018

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today. No longer news. But according to ...

Bernard Dayo September 7, 2018

‘Bipolar’ is the movie from Oyin Laz creating awareness on the mental disorder

In a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, actress and filmmaker Oyin Laz said when she first gave the script ...

Bernard Dayo September 6, 2018

AMVCA winner Odunlade Adekola’s new comedy ‘The Vendor’ will hit cinemas this week

Over the weekend, meme king Odunlade Adekola beat Kalu Ikeagwu, IK Ogbonna, Jimmy Olukoya, and OC Ukeje to win Best ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail