Days to the end of his tenure, Fayose offers self for EFCC probe

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) offering to make himself available for questioning as regards issues on his tenure in office as soon as he hands over to Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on October 15.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), disclosed this early Wednesday via his Twitter handle where he shared a copy of the letter, stressing that his action was predicated upon his belief in the rule of law, as well as alleged attempts by the anti-graft body recently to freeze his accounts and secure court injunctions to temporarily seize his properties.

Fayose describing the actions of the EFCC as indicative of its desire to make him clarify issues on his tenure in office, but for his immunity, thus offered himself for questioning on 16th October; 24 hours after he must have mandatorily left office according to the stipulations of the constitution.

