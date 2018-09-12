Jim Ovia talks Africa Rise and Shine on CNBC Africa

 
Mr. Jim Ovia, Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, in a recent sit-down discussion with CNBC Africa, speaks of his new book, Africa Rise and Shine and his lessons for business success.
This is coming a few days to the much-anticipated launch of the book slated for September 17, 2018.
Africa Rise and Shine is available on AmazonJumia and Konga
Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor September 12, 2018

Infinix launches NOTE 5 Stylus – a high grade intelligent smartphone

Infinix Mobility, a premium smartphone brand, has proven once again its commitment to bringing the most cutting-edge technology and stylishly ...

Sponsor September 11, 2018

How Nigerian banks are helping their customers Access convenience

The Nigerian banking industry has indeed come a long way. Although there is still work to be done, it is ...

Sponsor September 10, 2018

8 things you could be doing from the backseat of a Taxify

Remember when you were a kid and all you wanted to do was get behind the wheels of a car ...

Sponsor September 10, 2018

Lagos Comic-Con 2018 to hold this September

The seventh edition of the Lagos Comic Convention aka “Lagos Comic-Con”, widely regarded as Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture ...

Sponsor September 8, 2018

Gbolabo emerges winner of Knorr Taste Quest Season 5, goes home with ₦5million and a brand new car

Unilever seasoning brand, Knorr in partnership with LG Electronics, Chevrolet and Shoprite capped off the 5th Season of Knorr Taste ...

Sponsor September 7, 2018

Omawumi unveiled as Lifebuoy brand ambassador; to help children adopt better hygiene practices

Lifebuoy Nigeria has unveiled sensational Afro-pop artiste, Omawumi Megbele as its brand ambassador during the official re-launch of the health ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail