Lala Akindoju set to hold the second edition of her critically acclaimed one woman show “Naked”

The Make It Happen Productions (TMIHP) & The Performing Arts Workshop and Studios (PAWS) are pleased to announce the second run of NAKED starring the versatile Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju.

Following its premiere in February 2018 as part of the British Council’s LAGOS THEATRE FESTIVAL, the one-woman show was met with applause and positive reviews – a first of its kind in Lagos.

Directed by Festival Director for the British Council Lagos Theatre Festival, Kenneth Uphopho who is also the co-founder of The Performing Arts Workshop and Studios (PAWS), the play will run through 10th (4pm for female students and 7pm to the public), 11th and 12th of August 2018 running three shows per day, at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm at the presidential suite of Eko Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

NAKED is a one-woman show that takes us on an intimate journey of the highs, lows, achievements and failures of a young woman’s experiences as she navigates through life, love, career and finding her path. This is done using deep thoughts that are usually never shared with others and is a raw honest look behind the human mask.

Written by award-winning spoken-word poet, Titilope Sonuga, prepare to be enthralled by the beauty of words that only Titilope can weave.

TMIHP and PAWS kick off the second run of the play with the celebration of women and the power that can be generated by the collaboration of women in all industries with NAKED acted, written, and produced by all women.

Speaking on the event, Lala Akindoju said, “I’m more excited to be collaborating with some of the best people in this industry. I’m honoured and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these people especially because they are like family. Collaborations make dreams come alive quicker”.

NAKED is produced by Lala herself, founder of The Make It Happen Productions (TMIHP) and Brenda Uphopho, co-founder of The Performing Arts Workshop and Studios (PAWS) with Oludara Egerton Shyngle as associate producer.

Tickets are now available for sale as the play promises the audience a journey of deep thoughts, laughter and tears.

NAKED is supported by YNaija, Diamond Bank Plc, Lagos State Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), Accelerate TV, OloriSuperGirl, Bellanaija, Lifestyle Hues and Temple Motion pictures.

