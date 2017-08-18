The Late 5: These are stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. “I Hope Trump Is Assassinated” | Missouri Lawmaker’s Comment Might Lead To Her Resignation

There is mounting pressure on a Missouri lawmaker to resign after she threw caution to the wind and said she hoped US President Donald Trump is assassinated.

2. Buhari’s Health Has Improved Tremendously – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has “improved tremendously.”

3. Kayode Ogundamisi: Nnamdi Kanu’s Nuclear Weapon And Biafra’s Road To Self-Destruction

Sadly, it isn’t the so called “marginalisation” that may lead to another civil war in Nigeria. It is IGNORANCE. The weapon of FEAR is being deployed across the Nigerian space… Read here.

4. Buhari’s Decision To Listen To His Doctors Has Yielded Good Results – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London was a “meeting of substance.”

5. Send Nnamdi Kanu Back To Prison | FG Tells Court

The Federal Government has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to return leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu back to prison.