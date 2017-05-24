The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

THE WORLD HOLDS ITS BREATH AS PRESIDENT TRUMP FINALLY MEETS POPE FRANCIS

President Trump is on the fourth day of his nine-day trip abroad. After visiting Saudi-Arabia and Israel, visiting their sacred sites and taking part in symbolic rituals, the President visited The Vatican.

Referred to as the Holy headquarters of the Catholic Church, Trump finally met Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace, a meeting the world has been holding it’s breath over.

I REGRET LOSING MY RELATIONSHIP WITH TINUBU – OBANIKORO

Former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, says he regrets having an estranged relationship with APC’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

UK DEPORTS 35 NIGERIANS FOR IMMIGRATION OFFENCES

The United Kingdom on Wednesday deported 35 Nigerians over immigration-related offences in the country.

D’BANJ EXPECTING FIRST CHILD WITH WIFE, DIDI KILGROW

Nigerian entertainer, D’banj is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Didi Kilgrow.

DAVID MARK’S TENURE AS SENATE PRESIDENT WAS A FAILURE – ORTOM

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has said the eight years tenure of Senator David Mark as Senate President was a total failure.