LAUTECH lecturers begin strike action again

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) has embarked on strike – a second time this year.

The action comes just about three months after lecturers called off an eight months strike.

A statement announcing the strike was signed by chairman of the ASUU, LAUTECH chapter, Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, secretary, on Friday.

[Read Also: LAUTECH ACADEMIC STAFF SUSPEND STRIKE]

“This is to inform our members that the National Executive Council of our Union has granted the branch the permission to resume the strike action that was earlier suspended in February with immediate effect,” it read.

“Since the feasibility of holding a congress on the campus, for now, is doubtful, it is hereby officially declared that ASUU LAUTECH branch is on strike.

“If in need of any clarification, please contact the branch chairperson.”

The lecturers had warned of an imminent strike in May if their demands were not met and salary arrears paid.

[Read Also: LAUTECH LECTURERS GIVE CONDITIONS FOR RESUMPTION]

“It has been over two years now that LAUTECH has been thrown into crippling financial crisis due to government’s refusal to meet its funding obligations to the institution,” Olaniran had said.

The lecturers had refused to return to the classrooms after calling off their industrial action in February, after eight months.