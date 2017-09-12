Biafra Zionists give FG 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw troops or pay dearly for it

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) Tuesday, gave the federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw military troops from the Southeast and other regions within the area.

The sequence of events:

The Nigerian Army launched Operation Python II in the Southeast.

On patrol, a clash took place between soldiers and supporters/members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a press statement, a self-acclaimed Biafra President, Benjamin Onwuka said the Federal Government and the Army hierarchy would pay for the lives that were lost in the clash.

Key excerpts:

“For sending armed soldiers to Biafra, it is political suicide for them and they will pay dearly for it.”

“Army has nothing to do with Biafra and this intimidation will not work. Biafra is alive; Biafra has since been recognized by the US. So, it can no longer be crushed. Our back-up is the US. So, Buhari is wasting his time.”

“I am warning them; I’m giving them 48 hours that all troops in the South-East, the South-South and the Middle Belt, must be withdrawn immediately.

“My heart goes out to all the Biafrans killed and their families.

“In the North, the Boko Haram and the Hausa-Fulani herdsmen are killing people in thousands; in the middle-belt civilians are being killed by rampaging herdsmen, how many troops have they sent there?

“…it is similar to a terrorist attack and they will definitely face war crimes when the time comes.

Also…

He lambasted son of late Biafra leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. for saying that his father indeed met with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2003 where they pulled down the idea of a Biafra Nation.

The Zionists said “it is very disappointing for Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. to join Buhari in saying that his father dumped Biafra when he was alive.

“We have said it before that Buhari lied; we are saying it now that Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. is a chronic liar and a saboteur.

“…I’m saying this because I led Zionists on a condolence visit to him on March 8, 2012, after Ojukwu’s burial, over 1000 Zionists went with Biafra flags, a band, a cow and in my speech I did say that his father’s legacy of fighting for Biafra will never die, to which he responded by saying ‘Amen! I agree with you’.

“Also, in 2013, I visited him in Abuja on his invitation and we discussed Biafra for almost four hours. In that meeting, he even asked me why I did not include his name in the Biafra government we formed then?