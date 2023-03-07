May Edochie celebrates Pete Edochie at 76

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie, took to social media to celebrate her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, on his 76th birthday today.

Along with her husband and his second wife, May honored the legendary actor and prayed for his continued health and happiness.

Expressing gratitude to God for his 76 years of existence, May Edochie wished for his continued good health, strength, greatness, and God’s grace.

She also said a powerful prayer for Pete Edochie, asking for blessings to keep him strong and healthy in the years to come.

She wrote, “Today we thank God for 76 years of existence, 76 years of good health, 76 years of strength, 76 years of greatness, and 76 years of God’s grace. As a tree grows older, the limbs and branches spread out in all directions. Like a tree, every year you live means there are more and more people whose lives you’ve touched. Happy glorious birthday to a legendary father and grandfather @peteedochie. May the good Lord continue to bless and keep you strong and healthy through Christ our Lord”.