The Media Blog: From African Booty Scratcher to African Time, the trailer beats the pilot in more ways than one

A year ago, in May, a trailer for a show called African Booty Scratcher was released on YouTube to much fanfare and excitement.

It’s about a Nigerian family in America struggling to give their son a better life while ensuring that he maintains their traditional values. A difficult feat by anyone’s standards.

Its trailer was featured everywhere – from Buzzfeed to Okay Africa to YNaija’s Party Jollof. It’s a little bit sad that while some of the other guys that wrote about it got some street cred, we didn’t. But then again it’s understandable, in the tags section, that’s the thing at the bottom of the page, we called the show’s creator Damilola Sonoiki. His name is Damilare Sonoiki.

Back then, Damilare was raising money on kickstarter to create additional content, $30,000 to be exact. He was successful. A year later, the show’s 9-minute long pilot is out, and to be perfectly honest, after you watch it, you get that sinking feeling in your chest. You know? The same one you get when the packaging is better than the present. And what’s more, now, it’s called African Time.

Having said all that, the fans are happy. The show’s pilot has received 111,529 views, 5,555 lives and 27 dislikes as of this writing. Those my friends are pretty good numbers. Now the question is what happens next. Will we be adding yet another mildly funny web series to our daily roster? Well, as of the 19th of May not quite. They need 2,476 more subscribers to make a full season which they’ll host on africanbs.com. They have four monthly subscription levels: basic ($1.99), Premium ($9:99), Deluxe ($74.99) and producer ($249.99).

Let’s see, going by today’s exchange rate, N372 to the dollar, that basic price plan can just about click.