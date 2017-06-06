The Media Blog: The battle royale on Bellanaija over Ramsey Nouah and 30 Days in Atlanta

The people that be at Nollywood would probably like us to tell you that there’s a new movie coming to your screens some time soon. It’s called “My Wife & I” and it stars Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli.

The most interesting thing we know about it so far is that its poster is pretty fantastic.

There’s Ramsey Oboli looking like a cross between Bobrisky and the mum in Skinny Girl in Transit and Omoni Nuoah looking like a cross between Yoda and Iya Basira. The only thing funnier than this is the fight it inspired on the bellanaija comment section about whether or not 30 Days in Atlanta was funny.

It started like this

Which is fair enough… Then came the comment that started the battle

And now we welcome contestant number 2

And let’s get ready to rumble! California Bawlar fires a filthy shot!

And follows it with a dirty jab

It’s on like white on rice – a low blow…

An uppercut

A fine example of written Taijutsu

And California bawlar’s not pulling any punches here…

A venomous sting of a clap back from Darius

But California Bawlar comes right back with a blow that sends Darius all the way back to the shallow end of the gene pool.

Spunky tries to defer the untimely battle but California Bawlar comes through with the antonym of a Michelle Obama quote

If you thought they were done, think again… A flurry of kicks from California Bawlar!

When you see people who don’t know each other hell bent on mutual destruction, just observe silently…

And so it ends…