The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Aisha Buhari returns from London, says President is recuperating

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday morning returned from London where she had visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. We have no association with APDA – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied any links with newly formed party, Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

3. Buratai orders probe of alleged sexual assault in Bama IDP camp

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged sexual abuse of female internally displaced persons (IDP) in Bama camp, Borno State.

4. Nigeria not facing constitutional crisis on account of Buhari’s absence – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday said the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari has not created any constitutional crisis.

5. NJC must suspend ‘corrupt’ judges again – Presidency

The Presidency has expressed dissatisfaction at the reinstatement of judges under investigation for corrupt practices by the National Judicial Council (NJC).