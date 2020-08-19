Mompha sues EFCC for N5m, Shari’ah council urges Kano Govt. to execute singer | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Social Media Celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, currently facing money laundering charges, has demanded N5million from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for ‘unlawful re-arrest and detention.’

Mompha who is facing trials at the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly laundering N33billion, was re-arrested last Friday on his return to the EFCC Ikoyi office to retrieve his belongings. The visit followed a ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman ordering the release of the seized items on the grounds that the EFCC did not list them as exhibits in court.

According to spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.

Despite outcry, Shari’ah council urges Kano government to execute singer

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has urged the Kano State Government to execute the Upper Sharia Court judgement that sentenced 22-year-old musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy.

In a statement by the Secretary-General of the council, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, in Kaduna on Tuesday, the council berated those calling for the pardon of the convict, stressing that executing the judgement will serve as a deterrent to others.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing,” the statement read. “This case is purely an Islamic affair, in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.”

BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades Investigation bags Emmy Nomination

The expository “Sex for Grades” documentary by Nigerian investigative journalist, Kiki Mordi has been nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

The documentary exposed the corrupt practices in universities in Nigeria and Ghana where lecturers tormented female students, barraging them for sexual favours in exchange for better grades.

Here's me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica #BBCAfricaEye's #SexForGrades is nominated in the "Current Affairs" category for this year's international Emmys.

Bayelsa Governor appeals Tribunal judgement sacking him from office

Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri on Tuesday filed 11 grounds of appeal against judgement of the State’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which sacked him from office and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll within 90 days.

In a split decision of two-to-one, the three-man tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday, had the majority nullify the November 16, 2019 election as a result of unlawful exclusion of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) and its candidate, King George, from the exercise.

According to the appellant who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the election, the cause of action arose on November 16, 2019 being the election day, from which ANDP claimed to have been excluded and the party had 21 days within which to file their petition, but did not file the petition until more than five months after. He added that it was erroneous for the tribunal to have held in the majority judgment that ANDP’s case was not a pre-election matter.

NCDC confirms 410 new COVID-19 cases

410 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-210

FCT-45

Ondo-30

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Ogun-16

Oyo-13

Nasarawa-12

Bauchi-11

Enugu-10

Kwara-7

Kaduna-6

Anambra-4

Ebonyi-3

Abia-2

Rivers-1 49,895 confirmed

37,051 discharged

981 deaths pic.twitter.com/3wG5WQmEcz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 18, 2020