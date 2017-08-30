Movement Against Corruption march to Alausa, give ‘Red Card’ to corruption (PHOTOS)

A group named the ‘Movement Against Corruption’ (MAC) on Wednesday, August 30, marched from Ikeja Under Bridge, Lagos to Alausa in an effort to join the fight against corruption.

MAC is a coalition of over fifty Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and activists in Nigeria, established with a mandate to develop and execute practical strategies geared towards the prevention and eradication of all forms of corrupt practices and abuse of power, in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

Photos below (Photo credit: Hyacinth Photography):