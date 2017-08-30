Kechi Okwuchi wows the crowd again on America’s Got Talent (WATCH)

Earlier, June 9, the Sosoliso 2005 survivor appeared on America’s Got Talent and the crowd, including the judges, could not believe that with such an experience, someone could still put up such a performance.

Now, on Tuesday, she earned another standing ovation on the show as she performed a cover of Katy Perry’s By The Grace of God – the quarter final of the show now.

“You are a survivor, you are an inspiration,” said one of the judges, Mel B. “You give people hope and passion and belief.”

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I’m so emotional. You guys…this was an incredible experience. I am BEYOND grateful to God that I even made it this far. Tonight was incredible😭🙌🏽🙏🏼 Anyway VOTING ENDS AT 4/6am central so please!! If I’m your @agt live choice GET ON IT QUICK!! I would be so honored if you voted for me tonight! Call the number, go to NBC.com or download the app!”

The performance: