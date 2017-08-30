Trump laments the devastating state of Texas #HurricaneHarvey

President Trump could no longer hold his feelings towards the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The situation has so far recorded 10 deaths including a police officer and compelled over 30,000 people seeking for shelter.

The President lamented over the havoc on Thursday following his visit to the fourth largest state in the US yesterday.

Mr Trump took to his popular twitter page and wrote, “After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas”.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey has made another landfall along the southwestern Louisiana-Texas border causing massive flooding of the area. Experts have said the effects of the category 4 storm will linger for about a week