Mumspring Foundation holds its first outreach programme (PHOTOS)

The Mumspring Foundation held its first Outreach Programme – The Genesis Project – at the Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA on September 12, 2018.

The Genesis Project protects the lives of mothers and newborns during childbirth by preventing infections during delivery. Infections during childbirth are a leading cause of death among newborns in Nigeria.

The Mumspring Foundation partnered with Filii Magna to provide safe birth kits that meet the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard for ensuring a hygienic and infection-free childbirth.

Ikoyi Obalende LCDA and the associated Primary Health Centre hosted the event.

The Ikoyi-Obalende Local Government Chairman, Honourable Fuad Atanda-Lawal, delivered the opening remarks during which he praised The Mumspring Foundation for providing the birth kits and for sharing his passion for women’s health and newborn welfare.

The Mumspring Foundation Visionary, Mrs. Abisola Tolu-Odutola (MBA, MSc Eng), introduced the foundation to the 150 people in attendance. Abisola Tolu-Odutola is passionate about the state of maternal and neonatal mortality in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Guest Speaker, Mrs Nkiruka George-Umerah (ACArb, MPH, PgG SW, RN), educated the women on how the kits provided by the foundation will benefit their baby and protect their health during that vulnerable neonatal stage.

