Music concerts can also help push youth political participation

In an alternate reality where there is no such thing as a coronavirus pandemic, #EndSARS protests, carnage, socio-political tension nor investigative judicial panel, artistes are already making plans and organising rehearsals towards their end of the year concerts and shows.

This time last year, The Headies awards had already taken place, Starboy Fest filled the 02 Arena in London while many other music stars and entertainers were gearing up to treat their fans to carnivals of music and comedy.

However, the reality is what it is. COVID-19 is still very much with us, even though very few people pay attention to NCDC updates these days, and perhaps more importantly, there is an ongoing case of ‘Who ordered the Lekki shooting’ in which a judicial panel, amidst the continued agitation for an end to police brutality.

So, it was understandable when Wizkid postponed the release of his ‘Made in Lagos’ album because of the global trend of #EndSARS and some others who had music project in the pipeline probably did the same. Songs that have been released in this period have largely dwelt on the prevailing atmosphere of campaign against injustice, police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

As the season of what should be a fest of concerts and carnivals approaches, it could be an avenue to do much more than music. Beyond protests, the youth are planning on getting more involved in politics while the call for civic education is one being made by many musicians.

The music concerts too can be much more than music. For events which witness the congregate attendance of youths in multiples of thousands, it presents an avenue to not only continue the clamour for justice and an enabling environment for the youth but also sensitise them on possible way forward out of the current political quagmire.

With the season of music fest round the corner, it presents an avenue to do much more than music, the youth consciousness which has been birthed with the #EndSARS protests should be sustained.