‘My girlfriend just told me she’s a lesbian’ – Omah Lay reveals

Omah Lay, the Nigerian artiste known for his hit singles such as “Godly” and “Bad Influence,” has recently revealed some personal and shocking details about his life. In a series of posts shared on Twitter, the singer disclosed that he battled with depression, and insecurity, and almost took his own life. He also made a surprising revelation about his girlfriend being a lesbian.

On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram story to share that his girlfriend had just confessed to being a lesbian. He wrote, “My girlfriend just opened up that she has a girl.” Although he did not provide further details, this revelation came as a shock to many of his fans.

In addition to this, Omah Lay shared some details about his struggles with depression and how it influenced his music. He revealed that his upcoming album, “Boy Alone,” might be the last time people hear him cry on a song.

The 25-year-old singer also disclosed that he was down, insecure, and almost killed himself. His depression worsened after he had sex with his therapist and when his girlfriend broke up with him. Omah Lay said, “On G, I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.”

The singer’s candid revelations have sparked concern and empathy from his fans and supporters. Mental health is a serious issue that affects millions of people worldwide, and Omah Lay’s openness about his struggles may inspire others to seek help and support.

