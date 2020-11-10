Nengi is bringing her ‘Ninjas’ to the cinemas for the remake of Rattlesnake

It’s been a rough couple of months for Nigerians, and a good past time at this point would be greatly welcomed. Fortunately, we have just that, as Actor/Director Ramsey Nouah is set to release his sophomore classic movie remake: Rattlesnake The Ahanna story.

The movie is set to touch on the largely relatable theme of dissatisfaction as a young Nigerian. The story focuses on a young man named Ahanna, who wishes to change his fate.

With so much adversity thrown Ahanna’s way, he desperately seeks to wiggle his way out his dreadful predicament. As a result, he decides to mastermind a heist which temporarily seems to solve his problems. However, this decision would come back to bite him, and his problems at this point becomes even more daunting.

This is the original plot for the 1995 original, and the remake still largely employs this theme, giving Nigerians a tested and trusted plot with a modern day production value to look forward to.

However this has not been the narrative today, as people on Twitter seem excited about something else other than the plot of the movie.

Nengi, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate is set to appear in the movie and the fact, for some reason is just hitting home today amongst her fans. Her Ninjas have taken to twitter to celebrate their queen’s acting debut and their voice on social media seems to be amplifying the movie.

The idea of casting influencers in a movie to generate leads is no new concept, but for some reason the move to cast Nengi seems to be particularly brilliant.

The decision to is intriguing; given her almost non-existent career in acting. Regardless it seems to be working.

Her ever expanding fan base, gorgeous look and marketability are all recipes for an organic publicity, and should she do great in the movie (major role or cameo), it will be a win-win for both the reality TV star and the crew of the movie.

It’s just three days from now before the movie begins showing in cinemas and this sort of momentum is exactly what is needed. Coupled with Ramsey’s short but impressive directing resume, the star studded cast including Stan Nze as well as veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, this movie has all the makings of a box office smash, and we certainly can’t wait to see Nengi show us what she’s got.

