Nickelodeon set to debut the all-new animated series The Smurfs this October

THE SMURFS AIRS WEEKDAYS AT 15:00 WAT ON NICKELODEON DSTV CHANNEL 305

Blue and small, and standing only three apples tall, The Smurfs are set to make their Nickelodeon debut in an all-new series which premiered on Monday 04 October 2021, at 16:00 on Nickelodeon at 15:00 WAT / 16:00 CAT on DStv channel 305.

The news was announced by Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the worldwide licensors for The Smurfs, alongside the official trailer reveal for the CG-animated series, which follows the beloved characters embarking upon rousing adventures. All-new episodes will continue to rollout on weekdays after school on Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305) for families to enjoy together.

The original series marks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time in nearly 40 years and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humour, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” Next in, “Diaper Daddy,” when everyone is tired of changing Baby’s diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.

The voice cast pushing the charm and absurdity of the original comics to even greater heights includes: David Freeman (7 Promises) as Papa Smurf, the father figure keeping the other Smurfs in line; Berangere McNeese (Matriochkas) as Smurfette, a curious Smurf who is always ready to take part in new adventures; Lenny Mark Irons (No Man’s Land) as Gargamel, a conniving human wizard with a bottomless thirst to capture Smurfs; Youssef El Kaoukibi (NRJ Belgium) as Brainy, who considers himself the smartest of the bunch; and Catherine Hershey (Boundary Games) as Willow, the brave and wise matriarch of a new tribe of girl Smurfs.

The Smurfs CG-animated series acquisition is overseen by Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships and Dana Cluverius, Senior Vice President, Current Series Animation for Nickelodeon.

The brand-new series underscores Nickelodeon’s strategy to be the home of the biggest franchises kids and families love. The Smurfs expands Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, the all-new animated Star Trek: Prodigy series and the Transformers co-production.

The Smurfs is a Peyo Productions and Dupuis Audiovisuel production, in co-production with KiKA, Ketnet and RTBF, with the participation of TF1 and with the participation of Wallimage (La Wallonie), of Screen Flanders, of BNPPFFF and with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Government and the participation of the CNC.

© Peyo Productions – Dupuis Édition & Audiovisuel – Dargaud Media – KiKA – KETNET – RTBF.be – 2021.

