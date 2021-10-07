Nigeria to ramp up spending to boost GDP by 4.2 percent in 2022 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Facebook’s role in Myanmar and Ethiopia under new scrutiny

Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in recent years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. – France24 reports.

Moderna plans African vaccine plant as drugmakers urged to help poorest

Moderna plans to invest up to $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent. – Reuters reports.

Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in literature

The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, for his “uncompromising and passionate” portrayals of the effects of colonialism. – CNN reports.

Sixteen soldiers killed in central Mali attack

Sixteen soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in an attack in central Mali on Wednesday, security and health officials in the war-torn Sahel state said. – AfricaNews reports.

Nigeria to ramp up spending to boost GDP by 4.2 percent in 2022

Nigeria’s government finalized plans to ramp up spending and borrowing as it grapples with reviving an economy that shrank by the most in a quarter century last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Aljazeera reports.