Nigerian Filmmaker Priye Diri, Chosen for Global Media Makers LA Residency

Nigerian Filmmaker Priye Diri, Chosen for Global Media Makers LA Residency

Nigerian filmmaker Priye Diri has brought smiles to the hearts of Nollywood stars and filmmakers as she has been chosen to be part of the 20 people selected for the 10th edition of the Global Media Makers LA Residency.

Nigerian filmmaker and screenwriter Priye Diri will join 19 others from 11 countries to participate in the Global Media Makers LA Residency programme organised by Film Independent and supported by the United States Department of State.

The programme promotes connections between international filmmakers and the American entertainment industry.

Priye Diri will participate in a five-week residency alongside filmmakers from around the world. The program will focus on intensive tracks in screenwriting, directing, creative development, and documentary filmmaking.

There will also be cultural engagement sessions, masterclasses, and industry meetings to help participants improve their current projects and establish long-term connections with experienced mentors in the American film industry.

Priye Diri has an impressive body of work, including writing credits on the Amazon Prime series “Kill Boro” and directorial credits on “Rule No. 1” (Showmax), “Chimera” (Iroko TV), and the upcoming short film “Dying Is Hard To Do,” which stars Paul Nnadieke, Imoh Eboh, Dorothy Njemanze, and Chuks Joseph.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 7, 2024

Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 5, 2024

Isaac Geralds Targets A 100-Hour Singing Marathon To Break Guinness World Record

Nigerian singer and finalist in season 4 of MTN Project Fame has taken up the challenge to sing for over ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 3, 2024

Tems Delivers A Powerful Tiny Desk Performance Ahead Of Her New Album “Born In The Wild”

The Afrobeats girlies lead Nigerian music in ways other artists can only aspire to achieve. The talented RnB Nigerian princess, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 3, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Davido, Tems, Jim Iyke, Patoranking, Ghana Music Awards

Davido receives the award for “Best African Artist” at the 2024 Ghana Music Award Nigerian singer and performer David Adeleke, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 1, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 28, 2024

The Afrobeats Girlies Are Getting It, Here’s Why

The Afrobeats girlies are truly getting it, and by “it”, we mean everything success entails: millions of dollars, management deals, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail