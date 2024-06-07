Nigerian Filmmaker Priye Diri, Chosen for Global Media Makers LA Residency

Nigerian filmmaker Priye Diri has brought smiles to the hearts of Nollywood stars and filmmakers as she has been chosen to be part of the 20 people selected for the 10th edition of the Global Media Makers LA Residency.

Nigerian filmmaker and screenwriter Priye Diri will join 19 others from 11 countries to participate in the Global Media Makers LA Residency programme organised by Film Independent and supported by the United States Department of State.

The programme promotes connections between international filmmakers and the American entertainment industry.

Priye Diri will participate in a five-week residency alongside filmmakers from around the world. The program will focus on intensive tracks in screenwriting, directing, creative development, and documentary filmmaking.

There will also be cultural engagement sessions, masterclasses, and industry meetings to help participants improve their current projects and establish long-term connections with experienced mentors in the American film industry.

Priye Diri has an impressive body of work, including writing credits on the Amazon Prime series “Kill Boro” and directorial credits on “Rule No. 1” (Showmax), “Chimera” (Iroko TV), and the upcoming short film “Dying Is Hard To Do,” which stars Paul Nnadieke, Imoh Eboh, Dorothy Njemanze, and Chuks Joseph.