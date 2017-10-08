Nigerian footballer arrested after demanding his £2000 back from 4 sex workers

Nigerian striker Isaac Success has been arrested by the police in UK for allegedly assaulting four sex workers.

Reports say that Success paid the sex workers $2000 for a night in a Hertfordshire hotel but failed to score with them after getting drunk.

One of the sex workers, Escort Alexis Domerge, in a The Sun’s report on Sunday said that Success asked for his money back.

Domerge claimed the footballer, who earns £30,000 a week, accused them ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned.

“It was terrifying. He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts.

“He was drinking Baileys straight from the bottle. He must have chugged at least two. I pulled off his shorts and got down to it with three other girls doing everything you could imagine.

“But he was getting frustrated. What do you expect if you drink two bottles of Baileys liqueur straight from the bottle?”

A second sex worker, Michaela Carter said, “He had a nice body and all four of us massaged him for a full hour and a half — as long as a football match.

“He had been boasting to us all night about how much he earned and how much fun we were going to have.

“But it’s fair to say that Mr Success did not live up to his name during our night together.

“He seemed really keen on Baileys — swigging the stuff out of the bottle. It made me cringe because it’s so sickly sweet.

“He seemed a bit shy and awkward, probably because he’s only 21. After a bit of a chat Alexis took charge and said it was time to get down to business.”

The 21-year-old was later said to have been arrested in the hotel lobby after police were called following an allegation of assault.