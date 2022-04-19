“No rape of anyone took place on our watch” – Chrisland School; Buhari’s aide accuses ‘evil speakers’ of dividing Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari’s aide accuses ‘evil speakers’ of dividing Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari’s aide accuses ‘evil speakers’ of dividing Nigeria

After Bishop Kukah accused President Buhari of enabling corruption, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said the same people who divided Nigeria with their “mouths, with evil unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari.”

Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) April 18, 2022

Adesina had similarly upbraided the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for asking President Buhari to resign last week for failing to provide security in the country.

He had labelled the Northern elders as “self-seeking individuals who had hoped to get the better of the administration after President Buhari’s electoral victory in 2015.

“The forum is largely made up of angry, bitter, self-seeking individuals, who had thought they would be leading President Buhari by the nose when he emerged in 2015. In fact, key personalities in the group made strenuous efforts to be part of the administration. When they didn’t succeed, they became adversaries.”

Tinubu preaches nation-building in Easter message

R-L: APC Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, beside Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Sunday urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the task of nation-building “as never before”.

“Let us reach out to one another as never before and, together, build our lives and this nation as never before,” he said in his Easter message to the country.

The former Lagos governor said Nigeria will overcome its challenges.

Urging Nigerians to treat each other “as God intended brothers and sisters to be”, he said, “in the process, we shall build a better and more just society”.

Debby evicted from Nigerian Idol, Ice Prince joins judges

Debby Felix, 25, was evicted from the seventh season of Nigerian Idol, the talent hunt reality television show, on Sunday night.

Before her eviction, Debby performed ‘My heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion, ‘Vulindlela’ by South Africa’s Brenda Fassie, Lojay’s ‘Monalisa’, ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams’s ‘Happy’.

The night started with the emergence of the top seven and then followed with their individual performances.

Meanwhile, rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, joined the judges – Obi Asika, Simi, and D’banj as a guest judge.

“No rape of anyone took place on our watch” – Chrisland School respond

In a statement issued on Monday night by Akin Fadeyi, a member of the Advisory Board of the school, Chrisland School said out of the 77 students who represented the school at the World School Games in Dubai, UAE, only six were involved in acts unbecoming of them.

“We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands to them to instil a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences.

“The disciplinary action was in order not to undermine our cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, the Lagos government has shut all Chrisland Schools in the state.

Food prices jump over insecurity, fuel scarcity in Q1 – Report

A rise in diesel prices, petrol scarcity, and heightened insecurity in the nation drove food prices to a record high in the first quarter of 2022, a new report by SBM Intelligence, has shown.

The geopolitical intelligence platform disclosed this in its report titled, ‘The SBM Jollof Index Q4 2021 & Q1 2022; Geopolitics comes for dinner.’

The organisation said, “It is no longer news that food prices in Nigeria have risen to record levels in the last five years and Nigeria faces a food security crisis. In our previous Jollof Index, we have highlighted the causes, impacts, and policy solutions to the rising food prices in the country and the threat to food security,” according to Punch.