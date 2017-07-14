Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie announces intention to be Anambra governor

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed his intention to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State.

Yul disclosed this on Instagram when he shared his campaign poster on Friday.

Yul is a Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.

He is also the son of Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

On your marks: 2019 is close and Makarfi is already behind schedule

[The Legislative Blog]: Before we get caught in excitement over Senator Adeleke’s dance moves…

Election will not be held in Anambra, IPOB insists