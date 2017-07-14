Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie announces intention to be Anambra governor

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed his intention to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State.
Yul disclosed this on Instagram when he shared his campaign poster on Friday.
Yul is a Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.
He is also the son of Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie.
Hehehe want to have is own share cake too, its very easy ma broda just take a PDP ticket in dat region n you’re in , is as simple as dat.
Is he a Nollywood actor?