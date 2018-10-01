Oby Ezekwesili for President?

There are indications that former Education Minister and Co-convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) Movement, Obiageli Ezekwesili will be throwing her hat into the race for the Presidency in the 2019 elections.

Fiery preacher and Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare gave the hint on Monday, during the 2018 Freedom Rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, where he was a guest speaker.

As reported by The Cable, the former vice presidential candidate said: “By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the President and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve.”