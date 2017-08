FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for €105 million plus add-ons.

The player will sign a five-year contract and his buy out-clause is set at €400 million.

He is to wear the No. 11 shirt.

Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will undergo a medical on Monday morning local time.

More details of the running order of the player’s presentation on Monday will be available.