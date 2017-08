Convener of the #OurMumuDonDo movement, Charly Boy has suspended the #ResumeorResign protest after the attack on them by hoodlums at the Wuse market, Abuja.

The group while announcing the suspension of the protests at the Unity fountain, Maitama Abuja said they needed to restrategise.

Some hoodlums had attacked members of the movement when they tried to address traders in the market.

A number of people were injured including a journalist.