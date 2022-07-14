P-Square set to release two new singles in July

Music fans are thrilled and excited to learn that the legendary Afrobeats duo Peter & Paul Okoye, commonly known as P-Square, have released a teaser for their long-awaited new single, “Jaiye.”

The song has an Amapiano party vibe and will be released on July 22, 2022.

Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the group announced on his official Twitter page on Monday, July 11, that the duo was releasing two singles in the month of July.

2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 be announced in 4 days time! And ofcos its coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your play list and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) July 11, 2022

From the late ’90s to late 2017, P-Square performed legendary musical songs including E No Easy, Beautiful Onyinye, Personally, and more on-screen and on the radio, before the group disbanded in September 2017

In November 2021, the duo ended their dispute and began performing their hits in various worldwide venues.

Now, P-Square is set to release two new tracks in July 2022. During their breakup, the two released individual singles, which were good, but fans have always felt they were better as a group.

It took more than four years for the artists to separate and get back together.

‘Jaiye’ is set to be the first single in P-Square’s second era and judging from the teaser, it’s going to be worth the wait.