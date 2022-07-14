P-Square set to release two new singles in July

Music fans are thrilled and excited to learn that the legendary Afrobeats duo Peter & Paul Okoye, commonly known as P-Square, have released a teaser for their long-awaited new single, “Jaiye.”

The song has an Amapiano party vibe and will be released on July 22, 2022.

Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the group announced on his official Twitter page on Monday, July 11, that the duo was releasing two singles in the month of July.

From the late ’90s to late 2017, P-Square performed legendary musical songs including E No Easy, Beautiful Onyinye, Personally, and more on-screen and on the radio, before the group disbanded in September 2017

In November 2021, the duo ended their dispute and began performing their hits in various worldwide venues.

Now, P-Square is set to release two new tracks in July 2022. During their breakup, the two released individual singles, which were good, but fans have always felt they were better as a group.

It took more than four years for the artists to separate and get back together.

‘Jaiye’ is set to be the first single in P-Square’s second era and judging from the teaser, it’s going to be worth the wait.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Today July 8, 2022

Crowd boos and screams for refund after Kizz Daniel shows up late for US performance

Nigerian award-winning singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel is currently trending on Twitter after showing up late at ...

YNaija Today July 6, 2022

Wizkid sets new record for fourth Billboard Hot 100 Entry; Tems spends 9th week on chart

International Afrobeat superstar Wizkid AKA ‘Starboy’ has recorded his fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry with Chris Brown’s ‘Call Me Everyday’ ...

YNaija July 6, 2022

Rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem is unwell, asking for prayers￼

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed he’s been diagnosed with kidney failure as he seeks prayers and good wishes from ...

YNaija Today July 4, 2022

Rema reacts to backlash from Afronation performance

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has responded to the not so great comments on his ...

YNaija Today July 1, 2022

Burna Boy performs unreleased music off “Love Damini” with Ed Sheeran live at Wembley

Burna Boy in a performance with featured artist Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium, announces the release of his new song ...

YNaija Today June 30, 2022

Fireboy DML can’t hold back tears after performance at Wembley Stadium

YBNL Artiste Fireboy DML has made history by becoming the youngest Nigerian artiste to perform at the Wembley Stadium in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail