Payback time? Peter ‘Psquare’ Okoye chills in Squareville as brother weds in Anambra (See Photos)

by S’ola Filani

It’s going down.

Jude Okoye today tied the knot with his beautiful fiancee, former MBGN Tourism Ify Umeokeke in a traditional ceremony which took place at Nnewi, Anambra.

Celebs who were present at the wedding include Julius Agwu, J Martins, Phyno, as well as MBGN damsels Powede Lawrence and Glory Onuoha.

While one half of the Psquare twins, Paul Okoye was at the wedding, Peter decided to stay at home with his friends “chilling”.

Peter apparently had no qualms making his decision public posting pictures of himself on Instagram lounging.

Many of his fans, however, took exception to this decision wondering if this was triggered by Jude Okoye’s decision to stay at home during his wedding to the mother of his child, Lola Omotayo.

It’s pay back time, we guess.

