PDP alleges plot by APC to imprison 50 of its members ahead of 2019 elections

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to immure 50 of its key stalwarts ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party, however, said it would not be intimidated by such activity but remain steadfast against any form of “tyranny or harassment” by the government.

Many chieftains of the PDP are facing trial for various corruption allegations.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to “challenge the government’s attempt to turn Nigeria into a gestapo state.“

The PDP said what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing is not a fight against corruption but an attempt at using members of the PDP as scapegoats and cover up for the ineffectual anti-corruption agenda of the current government.

“The latest needless onslaught against our party members is the plan by the APC government at the centre to incarcerate 50 members of our party before the end of this year with a view to using their arrest to deceive Nigerians that the failed anti-corruption war is still on course.

“The dirty job we are aware, have been handed over to the compromised anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Already, five members of our party have been illegally arrested and detained by EFCC without any charge preferred against them.

“Who the rest 45 members to be picked up are, we cannot say in the immediate. However, we are by no means scared of the persecution by the Buhari administration as we are sure that the daylight is about to break after the dark night of the APC administration.

“The current wave of arrests therefore has nothing to do with the failed anti-corruption war but everything with 2019 elections.