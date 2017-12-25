PDP governors talk about Secondus’ emergence as National Chairman and you will notice one common thing

Some PDP state governors have said that the emergence of Uche Secondus as the National Chairman was because of his strength, character and honesty.

The governors stated that Secondus as National Deputy Chairman stood for the truth and ensured that rules were adhered to during party primaries.

They spoke at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Secondus, at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike said every governor gave testimony on how the National Chairman stood firm for the right thing to be done.

He said as National Deputy Chairman, Secondus relegated monetary considerations and always ensured the promotion of PDP interests.

Wike said that Secondus insisted on his emergence as PDP governorship candidate because he felt it was in the best interest of the party, even though other groups preferred an ethnic candidate.

He said: “This position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of fuel between N300 and N400.”

He said that Secondus emerged through a credible process where all candidates tested their popularity. He said the governors and other stakeholders preferred Secondus because of his experience and track record.

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the president and governors decided on a consensus candidate,” Wike said.

The Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade said that he encountered Secondus when they had a major challenge in the delegates list of the party, but the former National Deputy Chairman insisted on correcting the illegality without inducement.

He said all the governors who worked for the emergence of the National Chairman did so because of the unflinching support Secondus gave them in the past.

The Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi , said: “Secondus stood with me when the promise of man failed.”

He said that all the governors resolved to work with Wike in canvassing for Secondus because of his character and content.

He said that the governors turned their backs on those who took money in the past.

The Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the presence of mind of Secondus, which he said would be beneficial to the party.

He said: “We are prepared to go the whole route with Prince Uche Secondus. He will be an exemplary party leader in Africa.”

Secondus, “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise.”

While thanking God for his grace and blessing that delivered the position of the National Chairman, Secondus said God used Wike and his colleagues to bring the post to fruition.

Bottom line: In one way or another, Secondus had helped the governor’s win their elections and the position as National Chairman was pay back time.

It’s just Nigerian politics: “Scratch my back and I scratch yours”.