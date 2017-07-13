PDP is back, APC will be buried totally – Party chieftain

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sunny Onuesoke, has said that the affirmation of Ahmed Makarfi as the party’s leader has put members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in pains.

He said this on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court ruling, adding that it was the end of the APC, especially for the 2019 general elections.

He said, “I love the Supreme Court decision. Shame is on APC and their stooge in the PDP. I am certain they must be reeling in pains right now.

“Come 2019, Nigerians are voting out APC, a poverty-stricken party of never do wells.

“The decision of the apex court was evidence that the judiciary is the last hope of the helpless in Nigeria.

“The judgement is a victory for democracy, loss of dictatorship and the one-party state in Nigeria.

“It is a victory for the true and real national political party, PDP that unifies rather than divides.

“Nigeria is back from slumber. A good opposition is what makes a democracy a healthy one.”

He added, “I am happy for Makarfi’s dogged follow up without giving up despite frustration from Sheriff’s camp. APC should get ready for real politics. Without opposition, leadership was hectic for APC, now that PDP is back, they will be buried totally.”