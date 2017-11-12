People tell me everyday that they want me back – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said people have been approaching him to contest in 2019.

Jonathan said this in a recent interview with celebrity journalist, Dele Momodu.

What he said:

He ruled out the possibility of contesting again.

Jonathan said he is always moved to tears when he sees huge crowds shouting ‘GEJ we want you back’.

He said reflections on his achievements and mistakes make him sober.

“I’m not God but I sincerely doubt the possibility,” he said.

“People come to me every day saying they want me back. I’m always moved to tears whenever I go out and see the huge crowds shouting GEJ, we want you, even in the north.

“Instead of getting swollen headed, I actually reflect on my achievements and mistakes and feel humbled and feel very sober…

“I have never been a man of inordinate ambition. I’m a man of very modest means. I hardly travel because of the logistical costs. I’ve played my part and I have moved on.”